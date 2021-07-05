Rebroadcast: Biden Rolls Out Plans for Closing Racial Wealth Gap, Advocates See More Work to Be Done Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email In this undated photo provided by Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Greenwood neighborhood also known as Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Okla., is burned down during a race massacre in 1921. ( Courtesy of Tulsa Historical Society & Museum via AP ) Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios