Politics with Amy Walter: How California is Preparing for the General Election During the Pandemic Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email California Gets Ready to Vote-by-Mail Come November Campaigning and Coronavirus California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised 2020-2021 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Produced by Amber Hall and Patricia Yacob Hosted by Amy Walter Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios