Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Princess Walker, of Des Moines, Iowa, fills out her ballot in Iowa's Primary Election at the Polk County Central Senior Center.

( (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) )