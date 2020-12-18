Politics with Amy Walter: What Happens to Immigration and DACA Under the Biden Administration? Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections ( AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta ) Produced by Amber Hall and Patricia Yacob Hosted by Amy Walter Produced by PRX, WGBH and WNYC Studios