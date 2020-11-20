How a Biden White House will Approach Climate Change Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Freshman Conversation: Representative-Elect Marilyn Strickland, WA-10 Freshman Conversation: Representative-Elect Ashley Hinson, IA-01 Protesters gather outside the White House in Washington to protest President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the Unites States from the Paris climate change accord. ( (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ) Produced by Patricia Yacob and Amber Hall Hosted by Amy Walter Produced by PRI and WNYC