Far-right conspiracy purveyors have found a home on a hard-to-monitor, minimally scrutinized medium: talk radio. But the current state of our country’s divided dial didn’t happen overnight — and it didn’t happen by accident. The Divided Dial is the story of how we got here, how what happens on the radio still shapes the American political landscape, and how one company is quietly launching a right wing media empire from the airwaves. Hosted by Katie Thornton, produced by On the Media and distributed by WNYC Studios.

