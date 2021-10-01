Out of Sight Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email What is Social Media Doing to Our Health? The Struggle to Cover Guantanamo Bay The Books of Guantanamo Bay The State of Ethics in Documentary Filmmaking In this April 17, 2019, file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, U.S. soldiers stand as seen through the splash guard opening in a cell door, inside the Camp V detention facility in Guantanamo Produced by WNYC Studios