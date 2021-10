Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Anthony Bourdain, created by artist Jonas Never, Monday, June 18, 2018, on a side wall of the new restaurant Gramercy in Santa Monica, Calif.

( Chris Pizzello/Invision / AP Photo )