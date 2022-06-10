Worth a Thousand Words Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Should the Country See What an Assault Rifle Does to the Body of a Child? A Family Grapples with Images of Death How to Report on Gun Violence in America Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting. Produced by WNYC Studios