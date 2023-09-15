A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

The “Too Old” President and Political Doppelgängers

September 15, 2023

Download
The Consequences of Impeaching Joe Biden Without Evidence
What Age is "Too Old" to be President?
Joe Biden and the Science of Aging
Naomi Klein Isn't the Only One With a Doppelganger
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios