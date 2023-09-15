The “Too Old” President and Political Doppelgängers Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Consequences of Impeaching Joe Biden Without Evidence What Age is "Too Old" to be President? Joe Biden and the Science of Aging Naomi Klein Isn't the Only One With a Doppelganger President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's economic agenda during an event at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Produced by WNYC Studios