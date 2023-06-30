On the Trail With RFK Jr. Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Media Will Shape the Impact of the Mutiny in Russia How to Cover a Candidate Like RFK Jr. Tech Platforms Are Rolling Back Their Misinformation Policies The Troubling Wake of An Anti-Vaxx Campaign Robert Kennedy, Jr. the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, spoke against a measure requiring California schoolchildren to get vaccinated. Produced by WNYC Studios