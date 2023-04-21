Rupert. Logan. Clarence. Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Fox News Settles the Defamation Suit Brought by Dominion Voting Systems The Real-Life Media Moguls That Inspired the TV Show Succession Clarence Thomas' Unshaken Belief in Big Money The American and Fox flags fly outside the News Corp. Building and Fox News Headquarters, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York. Produced by WNYC Studios