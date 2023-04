Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems, exit the courthouse in Wilmington, Del., after the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News was settled on April 18, 2023.

( Julio Cortez / Associated Press )