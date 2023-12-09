How Media Fueled a Shoplifting Panic, and an AI-Journalism Experiment Gone Wrong Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email A Lobbying Group Retracts Key Data Point Around "Organized Retail Crime" Lawmakers Pass Harsher Penalties for Shoplifting—Despite a Lack of Data Why Do People Think Crime Is Rising? The Story Behind Gannett's AI Debacle Shoppers walk along Oxford Street in London ahead of Christmas, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 Produced by WNYC Studios