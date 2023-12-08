A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

A Lobbying Group Retracts Key Data Point Around "Organized Retail Crime"

Download

December 8, 2023

Pharmaceutical items are kept locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket in New York. Increasingly, retailers are locking up more products or increasing the number of
( Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press )
Produced by Molly Schwartz Rosen
Hosted by Micah Loewinger
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios