Israeli TV News Sanitizes the Bombing of Gaza. Plus, a Plagiarism Fight Gets Political Listen Download Embed How Israeli Media Depicts the Destruction in Gaza Bill Ackman and How Plagiarism Became a Political Tool Masha Gessen on the Utility of Historical Comparisons An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Produced by WNYC Studios