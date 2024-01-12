A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

Israeli TV News Sanitizes the Bombing of Gaza. Plus, a Plagiarism Fight Gets Political

January 12, 2024

Download
How Israeli Media Depicts the Destruction in Gaza
Bill Ackman and How Plagiarism Became a Political Tool
Masha Gessen on the Utility of Historical Comparisons
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios