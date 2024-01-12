Masha Gessen on the Utility of Historical Comparisons Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa Ronald Lamola addresses media during a press conference after a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. ( Patrick Post / Associated Press ) Produced by Molly Schwartz Rosen Hosted by Brooke Gladstone Produced by WNYC Studios