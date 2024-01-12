A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

Masha Gessen on the Utility of Historical Comparisons

Download

January 12, 2024

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of South Africa Ronald Lamola addresses media during a press conference after a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
( Patrick Post / Associated Press )
Produced by Molly Schwartz Rosen
Hosted by Brooke Gladstone
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios