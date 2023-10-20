The Fog of War, and the Deadly Toll of Reporting from Gaza and Israel Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email The Fog of War Shrouds a Devastating Conflict The Deadly Toll of Reporting From Gaza and Israel The Global Implications of the Conflict in Gaza and Israel Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Produced by WNYC Studios