DeSantis' Failed Campaign Has Lessons For the Political Press. And A Public Radio Parody.

January 27, 2024

Ron DeSantis and A Series of Unfortunate Events
How (Not) to Cover Trump's Trials
A New TV Show Satirizes Public Radio
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event at Hudson's Smokehouse BBQ, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Lexington, S.C.
