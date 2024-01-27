DeSantis' Failed Campaign Has Lessons For the Political Press. And A Public Radio Parody. Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Ron DeSantis and A Series of Unfortunate Events How (Not) to Cover Trump's Trials A New TV Show Satirizes Public Radio Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event at Hudson's Smokehouse BBQ, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Lexington, S.C. Produced by WNYC Studios