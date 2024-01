Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

The stage is set for Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before a caucus night party, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

( Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo )