Against the Machine What's at Stake in Biden's Build Back Better Act? Does Social Media Turn Nice People Into Trolls? The Fraught Promise of Salvation Through Technology Avaaz campaigners hold a banner in front of 100 cardboard cutouts of the Facebook founder/CEO before Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Produced by WNYC Studios