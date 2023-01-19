Season 2: The Puerto Rican Experience in 8 Songs

Transcript

Alana Casanova-Burgess: When it comes to music, you can hear Puerto Rico all over the world.

Tucked into our lyrics are stories about who we are …

Jessica Parker Ríos (from “The Moon’s Distance”): Un Puerto Rico de ensueño …

… and what we want …

Elena Martínez: When you live on the margins, you have to know a lot of other things to survive.

… about Puerto Ricanness … and what that means.

José Massó: He had this persona being El Malo, right?

Ana Macho: Estaría bien cute, bien cute, bien cute …

Gabby Rivera: You gotta speak all the languages.

So this season, we’re listening closely to our iconic songs — songs about home and leaving, songs about freedom and our bodies, about losing what should be ours and fighting for it.

Afrika Clivillés: La lucha sigue, pero no es una lucha triste.

Lia Camille Crockett: It’s the classic…gets all the tías moving.

Bianca Graulau: They just strike a chord in your heart and they make you want to just book the next flight home.

La Brega: The Puerto Rican experience… in eight songs.

Omar Alfanno: Estás escuchando La Brega

Ruben Blades: La Brega.

Mireya Ramos: La Brega.

Andrés Ramos, better known as Velcro: La Brega.

Susana Baca: La Brega.

Coming January 26th.

Alberto “Ringo” Martínez: Bien sazonado: ¡La Brega!