Season 2: The Puerto Rican Experience in 8 Songs

Alana Casanova-Burgess: When it comes to music, you can hear Puerto Rico all over the world.
Tucked into our lyrics are stories about who we are …
Jessica Parker Ríos (from “The Moon’s Distance”): Un Puerto Rico de ensueño …
… and what we want …
Elena Martínez: When you live on the margins, you have to know a lot of other things to survive.
… about Puerto Ricanness … and what that means.
José Massó: He had this persona being El Malo, right?
Ana Macho: Estaría bien cute, bien cute, bien cute …
Gabby Rivera: You gotta speak all the languages.
So this season, we’re listening closely to our iconic songs — songs about home and leaving, songs about freedom and our bodies, about losing what should be ours and fighting for it.
Afrika Clivillés: La lucha sigue, pero no es una lucha triste.
Lia Camille Crockett: It’s the classic…gets all the tías moving.
Bianca Graulau: They just strike a chord in your heart and they make you want to just book the next flight home.
La Brega: The Puerto Rican experience… in eight songs.
Omar Alfanno: Estás escuchando La Brega
Ruben Blades: La Brega.
Mireya Ramos: La Brega.
Andrés Ramos, better known as Velcro: La Brega.
Susana Baca: La Brega.
Coming January 26th.
Alberto “Ringo” Martínez: Bien sazonado: ¡La Brega!