The United States of Anxiety

COVID-19 revealed hard truths about our society, but it could also force us to make new choices and transform our lives.
Mar 15, 2021
We’re looking back at a year with Covid-19 to reflect on our tremendous losses and the remarkable ways communities have come together to take care of themselves.
Dec 28, 2020
A first draft of history for 2020, told through three very personal efforts to find -- and keep -- human connection amid a pandemic.
Dec 14, 2020
Two Black physicians describe the racist history the medical world carries into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout -- and answer listeners’ questions about why we should still get vaccinated.
Dec 7, 2020
The HIV epidemic is nearly 40 years old. So what can we learn from that pandemic, as we approach a year of living with COVID-19?
Oct 12, 2020
What can we learn from our short, grim history with Covid-19? Former New York City health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot reflects on the opening weeks of the nation’s largest outbreak.
Jun 18, 2020
Something has been pushed to the surface that can no longer be repressed. And it’s transforming everything— from what we tolerate politically to how we mourn those we’ve lost.
Jun 4, 2020
What if we release prisoners with no one to help them? We follow a psychiatrist and social worker as they try to find and support mentally ill inmates being released during a pandemic.
Apr 24, 2020
The pandemic has hit black communities uniquely hard. To understand why, we explore how racism shows up in black bodies — all the way down to the cellular level.
Apr 13, 2020
Many of us are bracing for the changes Covid-19 will bring, including to our relationships. So reporter Jenny Casas turned to Benji Hart’s poem as a tool for connecting with one another.