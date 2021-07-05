The United States of Anxiety

Some of our favorite shows come from holidays and commemorations that get us thinking about history -- and our places in it. Here’s a sampling.
Jul 5, 2021
Eddie Glaude and Imani Perry consider the question through the work of James Baldwin and Richard Wright. Plus: How our country could enter a period of “post-traumatic growth.”
May 31, 2021
Composer Jason Moran takes Kai on a musical journey back to 1918, when a group of Black soldiers reinvented American music.
May 10, 2021
Erased from history. Ignored in public policy. This Mother’s Day, we ask how to truly value “motherwork.” Plus: The story of one “woke birth.”
Feb 1, 2021
We’ve got complicated relationships with this annual celebration -- from joy to frustration. So to launch our Future of Black History series, we ask how it began and what it can be.
Jan 18, 2021
And what MLK’s uniquely Black theology can teach us about the relationship between faith and politics in 2021.
Dec 28, 2020
A first draft of history for 2020, told through three very personal efforts to find -- and keep -- human connection amid a pandemic.
Sep 7, 2020
Public and care workers have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, but who takes care of them? We explore the histories, realities and hopes of these very essential workers.
Jun 26, 2020
As the nation grapples with a reckoning, we pause to celebrate Juneteenth. Our holiday special, for Black liberation and the ongoing birth of the United States.
Jul 4, 2017
As we come to celebrate the independence of America on the Fourth of July, we talk about the holiday's past, present, and future.