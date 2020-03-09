Transcript

Number one, driving.

Number two, nuclear war.

Number three, snails.

Number four, that brain eating amoeba. It goes up through your nose and attaches itself to your brain or something and it basically eats your brain and you have like seven days to-- it's like the ring. It's like a horror movie. You you basically know that you're going to die in seven days because there is no cure.

Number five, sea creatures.

Number six, falling. You know I just want to feel you know my feet on the solid ground.

Number seven, Alf and other horrific 80s creations.

Number eight mannequins. I don't like mannequins because I always feel like they are people who are way too close to me.

Number nine the planet Venus. When I was a child I was terrified of the planet Venus because it had crushing atmospheres and acid rain and poisonous gases everywhere and just the thought that something like that existed terrified me.

Number 10 being in a coma. Yeah the dreamscape that you can't get out of. You know I remember when I had my wisdom teeth out, I I had these extremely vivid dreams that I was on Bill O'Reilly's show. And he was just yelling at me and I was like why am I on Fox News? I want to get out of here, I want to get off of this. But I couldn't. The idea of being-- not having any control over your body I think, I mean, I think I'm a control freak and not that I necessarily want to have power over other people but in that I want to have power over my own life. Because, it wasn't a rough childhood, I would say but it was. It was.... There were a lot of ups and downs and there was, there's a lot of, you know, tumult, I think, and a lot of those were things that were just kind of beyond my control like my mother dying when I was eight. You know, and that, that affects you and that sticks with you for the rest of your life. And I think one thing that it teaches you, when you experience death and loss at a young age, is that you're never really safe.

I'm Mara Wilson. And those were 10 things that scare me.