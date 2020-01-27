Transcript

One. Jacked up pickup trucks. There are a lot of these around where I live in rural Ohio and they're on the roads and in parking lots. They're just so big and intimidating, frightening and irritating. There was one parked recently by my house and I walked around it with my dog, diesel engine was running, and I just felt like it was going to run over me.

Two. Something bad happening to my kids.

Three. Running out of money in old age.

Four. Ticks. There's a lot of these around where I live too, whenever I take my dog out in the spring summer and fall we come back covered in ticks.

Dementia, I'm 51 and any time I can't remember something I'm worried it's early onset Alzheimer's or dementia.

Six. Florida Keys going underwater.

Seven. Sea sickness.

Eight. Scuba diving. I'm actually a certified scuba diver but I don't go out very much because it scares me. It's beautiful being in the water but I'm always worried I'm going to get seasick on the way out on a boat and there's something about being under the water that's both beautiful and terrifying.

Nine. Being burned alive.

Ten. My cat getting out and getting lost. My cat Red adopt me last year came in my house and I keep him as a house cat now. He was a stray but now he's a happy inside cat. But I'm scared always that he's going to run out and get lost and leave me.

My name is Vivian . These are kind of things that scare me.