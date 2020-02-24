Transcript

Number one. Clutter. When I'm feeling stressed about something it makes me feel calm when I take an inventory of the things that I own and I can see it in my head. Which means I need to like minimalize what I have. I love travelling with just one bag. I'm very deep in the one bag community world. Well deep in that I read a lot about it. I don't engage but... There's only so much you can do though. Like I'm not gonna... I don't plan to live in a tiny house-- though I think that be really cool. Or like an Airstream trailer maybe really cool too. I might try that.

Number two. Glitter. I feel like there's still glitter in life one of my backpacks from like middle school. You know it just somehow like reproduces and it just keeps growing and you can just never get rid of it. And I'm always terrified that one day I will like accidently inhale glitter and then die.

Number three talking to my mom about the bar exam. Oh my God. Because I have failed a bar exam in California like a lot of other people. I can tell her I won any prize, any award, I can be super-- I can like be at the very top of my game in my industry at work and she'll be like "That's fine. That's cool. When are you going to take the bar exam?" It's like it just doesn't it doesn't it doesn't go anywhere always. All roads lead back to Kathy taking the bar exam and when that's going to happen. She thinks that having a license, so my mom's a nurse and I think she thinks of having a license as more of a steady thing like you can't lose your license unless you do something horribly dumb and stupid or evil. So every time I tell her that like "Hey mom I got a raise" or like "we got a contract extension" or whatever. She'll be like "well you never know that's how long that's going to last. So when are you gonna take the bar exam?".

Number four. Swimming. I can't swim and I'm from Los Angeles.

Number five buses. I don't want to take a bus because I feel like I'm just gonna get yelled at. I feel like it's the same thing every time I try to get on a bus and I'm a little confused about like whether or not I can pay cash, whether or not I can get change or if I need exclusively a little card. And if I try to ask those questions usually the bus driver will mumble something because they've answered it so many times so they'll say something like rrrwwwwrrrror and like I can't hear.

I should put this on my list. Teenagers. Number six. Teenagers in groups.

Number seven charades. I don't enjoy parties I don't enjoy party games. I get frozen up in fear.

Number eight. Speaking in front of people.

Number nine. That maybe I'm just as paranoid as my dad. He's a little paranoid. I mean he's a he's an immigrant. He's constantly trying to not be conned. I feel like.

Number 10. Spiders. It's just something about the legs I think. I wonder if this is an evolutionary thing that they've evolved to look kind of threatening the way snakes are a little bit. You know what? It's working. Good job evolution.

I'm Kathy Tu. And these are ten things that scare me.

