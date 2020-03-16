Transcript

Number one climate change.

Number two bad coffee. Because I'm a travelling musician, routine is precious to me. The coffee is a harbinger of the quality of day that I am to have.

Number three. Something happening to Cal, Claire or my immediate family.

Number four, sitting down like on it on a plane flight home and listening to the show going oh, you know what you were outside of what you really are good at, Thile! Maybe, maybe, maybe see if that's in someone else's wheelhouse. I try and make sure that the content that I'm directly responsible for comes from you know a specific skill set that I'm that I'm confident in. Like for instance I'm not terribly funny. I'm like medium medium funny, if that, medium minus funny. But I think it's important that there be funny on our show. And and I think it's important that that funny come from someone that is not me.

Number five. Premature physical deterioration as it pertains to playing and singing. I think the only thing that would prevent me from making music, I mean I would just be in an actual coma. And so then the nice thing about that is that I don't think I'd be worried about much.

Number six. Bad food.

Number seven, there is a fear of missing out on my little boy's life as a result of my profession. A lot of my fears stem from things that are beyond my control and ultimately I feel like that is in my control. If that happens is my own damn fault.

Number eight. Sitting next to people who want to talk on airplanes.

Number nine. Mispronouncing things on LIVE FROM HERE. Ugg... I hate that feeling. And so there's always there's always a moment like I don't know maybe five seconds before the red light actually comes on and there's this little clock at my feet, ticking down to zero. You know and this little chime that that that signifies that we are now in the presence of of many many many sets of ears that I can't see. There's this moment of panic right there. And then the red light comes on. You feel all these people in the room. And and it and it all vanishes. And then you're just sort of floating and in midair.

And then it's done.

Number 10. Improperly stored sweet vermouth. Some people maybe like straighten other people's pictures. I just sort of sneak their vermouth back into their refrigerators for them. It's wine. So it needs to be refrigerated or else it rots.

My name is Chris Thile and these are 10 things that scare me.

But maybe you would like mixed drinks if if people were you know almost every Martini or Manhattan or Negroni or like all these classics that that require for vermouth has been made with rotten. It's a terrible thing.