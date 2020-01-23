A list of our sites
The Trump Inauguration’s ‘Unconscionable Contract’

In the weeks leading up to an invitation-only Republican fundraiser featuring an appearance by President Trump, room rates at the Trump International Hotel in Washington surged to as high as $6,719.
( AP Photo/Mark Tenally / Associated Press )
Produced by Katherine Sullivan and Meg Cramer
WNYC Studios
Produced by ProPublica and WNYC Studios