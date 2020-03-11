Trump’s Company Paid Bribes to Reduce Property Taxes, Assessors Say Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Donald Trump reaches to shake the hand of Robert Small, right, CEO of Fairmont Hotel Management, during a 1995 ceremony marking Trump's sale of the Plaza to interests in Saudi Arabia and Singapore. ( Adam Nadel / Associated Press ) Produced by Matt Collette and Alice Wilder Hosted by Andrea Bernstein Produced by ProPublica and WNYC Studios