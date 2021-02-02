Science Diction Returns For Season 3

Transcript

JOHANNA MAYER: In the late 1700s, a doctor showed up in Paris, and his methods were peculiar. The doctor brought groups of patients into dimly lit, eerily decorated rooms. He walked around, waved his arms over their bodies, touched them with a magnetic iron wand.

Patients would cry, sweat, convulse, burst into laughter. And then, they would emerge healed. Well, depending on who you ask. Wealthy patients flocked to the doctor while skeptical professionals insisted this was all just a hoax. But one thing was for certain, something about this strange, new treatment was working.

Spoiler alert, it was not the unearthly atmosphere or the magnetic wand because the magic was already there, in the patients' own minds. The doctor's name was Franz Anton Mesmer. And it's thanks to him that we have the word mesmerize.

[MUSIC PLAYING]