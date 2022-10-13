Terrestrials: The Unimaginable

Transcript

Lulu Miller: 3, 2, 1.

Wanda: Let's imagine that you are um invisible.



(SFX wind)

Lulu Miller: And you're soaring through outer space..

Wanda: Moving at the speed of light.



MUSIC ENTERS

Lulu Miller: And you fly, you dip up and down…



Wanda: Bending



Lulu Miller: Up and down…

Wanda: Like a, like a wave.

Lulu Miller: And you are…

Wanda: Powerful!



Lulu Miller: When you hit nearby planets you stretch and squeeze them like playdough



LULU SFX: Stretchy Wooooo



Lulu Miller: Sending ripples through space + even



Wanda: Having an effect on Tiiiimmmme.



Wanda: Mm hm.

Lulu Miller: And as rocks and stars and time itself - apparently - tremble in your wake

Wanda: You became a gravitational wave.



SFX: WAVY POST

Lulu: How do you say that in Spanish, by the way, gravitational wave?



Wanda: Onda gravitacional.

Lulu: Onda. Onda gravitacional?



Wanda: Very good! Perfecto!



Lulu: Gracias! Alright, well now is the time when i try to make you sing the theme song with me.

Wanda: Sí, cómo es how is the song?



Lulu Ok.

SONGBUD: POW POW. Terrestrials. Terrestrials. We are not the worst, we are the



Wanda: And what do I say?

LULU: [sings] Bestrials!

Wanda: [cackles]

Lulu Miller: Terrestrials is a show where we uncover the strangeness waiting right here on Earth, and sometimes break out into song.

SONGBUD: POWPOW. THERE’S SO MUCH TO DISCOVER WHEN YOU LISTEN

CLOSE. Terrestrials. Terrestrials. This time we get celestial–

ALAN: meaning the stuff up there in the sky, like suns moons and, ya know, outer space stuff…



SONGBUD: Terrestrials. Terrestrials!

Lulu Miller: Good voices not required. I am your host, Lulu Miller, joined, as always, by my Songbud

ALAN: Hello hello



Lulu Miller Lulu: Alan..



ALAN: Y hola a todos!



Lulu Miller: And



Ana: Hola, Wanda ¿cómo estás?



Lulu Miller: Producer Ana - here to help me occasionally translate our very special guest, Dr. Wanda Diaz Merced.

Wanda: Ciao!



Lulu: Ciao!

Lulu Miller: Dr. Wanda is an astrophysicist and she’s joining us today from her high security space observatory….



Lulu Miller: to tell us this story about a pack of gravitational waves that were headed right for our planet earth, but very few people believed were really coming…. Because we couldn’t see them.

Wanda: [rubbing hands together.] So lets, let’s do this, I’m, I'm ready.



Lulu: Alright so our story begins in the dark



Lulu Miller: The darkness of outer space 1.3 billion lightyears ago, when suddenly



Lulu Miller: There’s a crash.

Wanda: Oof. It was very powerful



Lulu Miller: Two giant black holes collided [thump] and out of that violent collision, came gravitational waves…

SFX: woooohoooo



Lulu Miller: Picture them like ripples… that come after you drop a pebble …in a pond… [plunk]...Only these waves can ripple spacetime. Meaning they stretch and squeeze anything in their path.

Lulu Miller: stars, planets, or time itself…



Lulu Miller: And some of these incredibly powerful and fast waves were headed right toward planet earth.



Wanda: Si, Yes. Sorry.



LULU: Ha.. Uh oh



Lulu Miller: Now no one on Earth knew the waves were coming for them because.. Uh, there was no one on Earth (yet).

[long silence… tick tick]

Lulu Miller: But even once humans appeared we STILL had no idea because….

Wanda:, it doesn’t fall into what we can perceive with….. Como? With The thing I have on my face, como?



Ana: Eye



Wanda: The eyes!

Lulu: [thanks ana]

Ana: hee hee…



Wanda: the human eyes, si, forgive me!



RTF: And so we all walked around with our human eyes not seeing these waves heading our way…. Until one dude, instead of using his eyes to look for what was out there, used



Wanda: His, uh, imagination.



ALAN AS EINSTEIN: hmmmm

Lulu Miller: This guy’s name, by the way, was.



WD: Albert Einstein.



Lulu Miller: Maybe you’ve heard of him. Big hair, lil’ bowtie. He conjured up this idea of spooky invisible waves that could bend both space and time.



ALAN AS GERMAN EINSTEIN: hmmm what should i call em?

Wanda: Gravitational waves!

Lulu Miller: But uh… Very few people believed the waves were actually real.

Wanda: Yes…



Lulu Miller: And then HIS time on earth ran out,

but in his wake, every so often someone would read his work and believe



STAVROS: Yes yes.



Lulu Miller: Like this guy, Dr. Stavros Katsanevas

Stavros: Because I've seen the equations…



Lulu Miller: a scientist from Greece who believed in Einstein’s idea so deeply…



Lulu Miller: He began standing up in front of meetings of fancy government officials.



SK: In front of the unbelievers





Lulu Miller: saying that he could PROVE the waves were out there if they could just… give him millions of dollars to build a machine that was the size of a shopping mall and filled with..







STAVROS: LASERS

Lulu Miller: And while Stavros joined the frontlines of scientists saying they could PROVE the invisible waves were there with the right machinery

Stavros: For 40 years, we were fighting!





Lulu Miller: A girl was born in Puerto Rico.

Wanda: I was born a long, long after Albert Einstein (ha). in 1974…

Lulu Miller Lulu: In a little town called Gurabo, that was alive with things she couldn’t see

Wanda: During the nighttime, we would hear the coquís making the sound…

Lulu Miller: Lil tree frogs

Lulu Miller: And she began to wonder about the things that existed beyond the coquís…

Wanda: I do remember we went to the island of Culebra.

Lulu Miller: The things… above the coquís



Wanda: There is no light pollution at all

Lulu Miller: And one night on the beach

Wanda: I looked up and I saw so many stars, so many. It was, um, it was like someone took, um, a brush dipped it in, um, in, in white paint and then just, um, splashed the, the brush on dark

Lulu: Huh.



Wanda: on a very black, eh, background.

Lulu: Like a just big splatter all across the night sky. Like it was just more stars than you'd ever seen?





Wanda: Sí!



Wanda: And for some reason, I felt closer to them.

Lulu Miller: But as Wanda was looking at those bright stars, dark spots were closing in. She didn’t tell anyone at first, but she was going blind. And the less she could see the world around her, the more she felt.

Wanda: Lost.

Lulu Miller: So like many navigators before her she turned to the stars for guidance. Though she couldn't see them anymore she could still learn about them. So when she got to college she took physics classes. Though as she sat there in the lecture hall giddy to listen to her professor talk about how gravity and magnetism and electricity built our universe… she just heard.

Wanda: Today, [CHALK SOUNDS] we are discussing Gauss’s equation.

[CHALK SOUNDS].

Lulu Miller: She could hear the chalk writing on the blackboard but had no way of knowing what the writing said.



Wanda: like like I’m thinking what equation? Because Gauss had a NUMBER of equations, and then you hear the chalk circling..

Lulu: Was there ever a moment where you started to worry, you would not be able to do science?



Wanda: Sí. That feeling of impossibility really kept me, kept me searching and searching and searching and trying, and trying, and trying and repeating class after class, after class, regardless how much my lecturers would laugh at me.



Lulu: Mm. They’d laugh?





Wanda: Yes, they did.

LULU: “You should change your major,” they’d say. “You’ll never be a blind astrophysicist.”



Wanda: But I remember that, eh, my mentor, Dr. Dasaiku Ikeda said, “Let them say what they will. Whatever they're saying, it tells more about them than about you.



Lulu Miller: So Wanda kept …



SEARCHING AND SEARCHING AND SEARCHING … and searching… trying and trying…



Lulu Miller: And then one day, she meets up with a really good friend…



Wanda: Emilio…. who knew that I was losing my sight.

Lulu Miller: And he was holding in his hand, this really old device that he wanted to give to her. Called a raaaaaaaadiooooo.



Wanda: It's a radio receiver, that receive, uh, the waves that are emitted by an antenna, like the radio station,

Lulu Miller: Only this radio, wasn’t picking up the hottest Puerto Rican tracks of the 90s coming from radio stations

[RADIO SCANNING]

Lulu Miller: It was able to hear things beyond the earth.

Wanda: It was capable of detecting things like, for example, emissions from the sun and also, the galactic background.





LULU: Wait. So like you're hearing that in real time?





Wanda: Yes.





LULU: [gasps] Huh!

Wanda: I was hearing it!

Lulu Miller: Wanda played us the sound of a bit of energy leaving Jupiter…

Wanda: And when I heard that, I thought there is a space for me in this science.



Lulu Miller: So Wanda keeps listening to the night sky, she learns that she can hear the rumbles of star earthquakes, which I guess should be called starquakes, and the WOOSHES OF COMETS and the pulses of the planets, and when she first encounters the idea of gravitational waves these invisible ripples that can rumble and rattle space even though we cant see them, she immediately believes in them.



Wanda: Mmmm hmmm.

Lulu Miller: Uhhhhhh.. speaking of which, regardless of how many people believed in them, those gravitational waves from the long ago collision of black holes, were by the year 2011, after Wanda has earned her PhD and landed a job at Harvard, are getting very… like very very close… to planet earth.



What was gonna happen when they hit?

Find out after this short break!



BREAK

Lulu Miller: Terrestrials is back. A fleet of invisible gravitational waves are headed toward our planet. … where finally! Believers like Stavros…and Wanda and a bunch of folks at MIT, Caltech and beyond, have convinced governments to let them build this massive machine….. with two arms that are each over a MILE long… and filled with



STAVROS: LASERS

Lulu Miller: that should - using a complicated set of physics and mirrors - be able detect if a Gravitational Wave actually passes through..

Stavros: THAT WAS MY GLORY.



Lulu Miller: And since the machine detects the presence of gravitational wave by picking up interference in spacetime the machine is obviously called the inf–



Wanda: interferometer

Lulu: interferometer…

SONG:

What’s that new machine with those funky laser beams ?

(It’s the interferometer.)





Right on! And how will these astronomers detect data from the universe?

(The interferometer.)





That’s right. Laser beams so strong, shoot 3 kilometers long. Ohhhh yeah.

(interferometer.)



That’s 1.86 miles my friend.





These beams of light are gonna expand our understanding of the universe.





We HOPE! We THINK!”





It’s a complicated machine but no one believes in it like Stavros.

(and Wanda)

Maybe everyone will believe something no one ever could see





When an INVISIBLE wave riding through space hits the Earth.



Lulu Miller: So..



ALAN: Let’s fire this machine up…AND SEE IF… IT WORKS

Lulu Miller: one day in 2015 scientists set the interferometer in motion and the lasers start searching.

[and searching and searching]

Lulu Miller: And then early in the morning on Sept 14, 2015… suddenly



Lulu Miller: Did you hear it? Ok, one more time.







Lulu Miller: INTERFERENCE



LULU: And that little bloop is actually a gravitational wave hitting the earth in real time!?

STAVROS: Exactly, exactly.

LULU: Oh!





STAVROS: That's how we've heard the universe.

LULU: Oh? You have a big smile on your face.

STAVROS: Yeah, of course.





LULU: Do you remember that day?





Wanda: Si claro, of course I remember!

Lulu Miller: Wanda’s working in the Harvard lab at the time.





Wanda: We, we heard the news. Everyone was excited. But also everyone is working—



Lulu: So, like you’re whispering? Like, A grav wave has been detected!

Wanda: We’ve been waiting – We’ve been decades for this to happen! Oh my god Finally! Ha ha. You get excited.

Lulu: And as for those waves…



They didn’t hurt anything or anyone but they did knock things around a bit. They jiggled buildings, they shook the lasers + mirrors of the interferometer – which is how we knew they hit. They rippled buildings, they changed the distance between cities for just a moment, they messed with TIME



SONG: WHICH I STILL DON’T REALLY UNDERSTAND. BUT I GOTTA KEEP MOVING ON WITH THE STORY.

Wanda: Even in our bodies, we didn't notice, right? But our bodies may have vibrated, uh,





Lulu: like a little ripple as it passed through, we all kind of jiggled





Wanda: Sí!





Lulu: a tiny bit?





Wanda: like, like a wiggle,





Lulu: ha ha





Wanda: but we didn't, we didn't, we didn't notice, right?





Lulu: Wow.

Lulu Miller: We couldn’t feel it. We couldn’t see the waves but the reason the scientists knew they had hit… was again because of



BLIP



Lulu Miller: Sound.

Wanda: There is much more than what the eye alone can perceive..



Lulu: Space, Wanda says, is NOISY with information we can use our sense of hearing to UNDERSTAND.



Wanda: But we are trained not to use it… So what I want to bring is that we kind of detach ourselves from using all my senses in the process of learning.



Lulu Miller: She worries in particular about astronomers, astrophysicists

Wanda: Their training is strictly visual. They are fine men and women, right?





Lulu: Mm hm.





Wanda: Emmmm, great researchers, but what is visible is just an itty bitty tiny region, tiny region of the electromagnetic– it is so limited.

Lulu: Are you saying that by only focusing on the tiny region of light we can see, astronomers–

Wanda: They may be, they may be missing discoveries

Lulu: Mm

Wanda: Yes. That is what I’m saying…

Stavros: We have passed all these years in light and shadow. We did not use sound as a, uh, discovery, uh, instrument. We did not use all the senses.

Lulu Miller: When Stavros heard about Wanda’s work, he reached out to her. And now they work together at interferometer near Pisa, Italy, where she’s teaching him and other scientists how to recognize more and more sounds coming from space..



Stavros: each one of them is a cosmic piano, piano.

Lulu Miller: Turns out with the right tools you can hear not just the echoes from long ago collisions but the cries of baby stars being born and the rattle of old stars dying and the wooshes of comets and all kinds of things you could never see through a telescope like interstellar turbulence and wind.



Stavros: each one of them has its own frequencies…



Lulu Miller: and the symphony of all those frequencies raining down from space can give scientists new clues about the evolution of the universe and even the potential for life ACHOOOO— on faraway planets.

Wanda: We did experiments simulating astronomy information. When professional astronomers used audio, their sensitivity to events that were hidden in the data increased…



LULU: wait… meaning… they could understand more about what was happening in space… when they used their ears?



Wanda: Uh huh.

Stavros: Exactly. That's the fantastic thing.

Lulu: wild



Lulu Miller: Now as for the end of the story of what happened to gravitational waves from those 2 black holes that collided long ago... Well, after they literally rocked our world, heh heh, get it cuz they like rocked the planet when they hit…



uhhhh they just kept rippling out into the universe

passing through the stars….and moons…

Wanda: What I imagine is the amount of unimaginable, unimaginable things those ripples may find on their way as they are traveling to, into infinity. Right? The wonderful things that they will find…

Lulu: like what? Like planets and comets and suns.





Wanda: Beyond!





Wanda: Un.. unimaginable..

“UNIMAGINABLE” SONG STARTS

Wanda: They remain a mystery because we do not know about it. And the fact that we do not know about it, doesn't mean they do not exist.



“UNIMAGINABLE” SONG

LULU: Songbud ! Bringing the ballad this week. Puttin’ his heart on the line, where’s yer heart? Is it on the line. OR IS IT IN A CAGE????



Lulu Miller: Terrestrials was created by me Lulu Miller, with WNYC Studios. It is produced by the Time and mind bendingly amazing Ana Gonzalez and Alan Goffinski (along with me). With help from Suzie Lechtenberg, Sarah Sandbach, Natalia Ramiez, Miriam Bernard, Natalie Meade, Joe Plourde, and Sarita Bhatt. With sound design this episode by Phoebe Wang!

Lulu Miller: Our advisors are: Theanne Griffith. Aliyah Elijah, Tare Welty, Liza Steinberg Demby, Dominique Shabazz and Alice Wong.



Terrestrials is supported in part by Science Sandbox, an initiative of the Simons Foundation. Special thanks this episode to Bryn Bliska for original cosmic keyboard. To JD Voyek, Sam Schultz, Vincenzo Napolitano, Emilio, and Jeremy Bloom.

now you should stop listening to this wonky collection of sound waves - bc there’s nothing else cool about to happen…



Lulu Miller: huh what’s that?

BADGERS: scuse me, I have a question. Me too me three me four.



Lulu Miller: THE BADGERS!

Lulu Miller: Listeners with badgering questions - for the expert.





LULU: Are you ready?





Wanda: Si.





BERIT: Hi my name is Berit, and I’m 8 years old. I was wondering, would the gravitational pull of a black hole stretch you as thin as a piece of spaghetti?

Wanda: Hah! Sí! If I’m approaching the black hole head first, my head will be pulled

LULU: Ow

Wanda: towards the black hole… as my feet are being pulled away from me. I’m becoming a piece of spaghetti, yes.

LULU: [whistles] Pasta luego! [heeeeh]





Wanda: Ehhh.





LULU: Neh-heh.





REX: I’m Rex, I’m 8 years old. My question is, Once a star dies, can it come back to life?

Wanda: Ah, que pregunta. What a beautiful question. Hm. As far as we know, once that object dies, elements that are vital for the generation of life as we know it here on Earth, are spreaded all over the universe.

LULU: Hm. So the star doesn’t come back to life, but we do?





Wanda: Yes, the star corpses… is the seeds of life.



EMILY: My name is Emily Silverman and I’m 34 years old. My question is, Could we ever use gravitational waves to propel ourselves through space at the speed of light?

Wanda: I do not believe in impossibles, right? But veeeeery, way unlikely. Waaaaay unlikely.

RUSE: Hello my name is Ruse Nichols, I’m 10 and my question is, Is there an end to the universe?

Wanda: I don’t know. I don’t think so. No?



Lulu Miller: Alright. I’ll leave it there. Infinite possibility ahead, and behind and I definitely won’t tell you the thing that Wanda told me that’s still bothering me at night which is- that apparently, we are all on our way to turning into black holes… I’m nice so I won't curse you with that knowledge.



Lulu Miller: dont worry wont happen for a while If you would like to badger an expert or suggest a topic, head on over to our website TERRESTRIALS PODCAST. ORG. There, we also have drawing prompts, for every episode made by the incredible WENDY MAC of the DrawTogether podcast. For this week’s episode she has an amazing prompt all about drawing sounds, and the prompt ITSELF is a little podcast, Wendy’s in your ear, coaching you along, paying you sounds to draw It’s so cool. The website again to find that and other activities is TerrestrialsPodcast. Org





Rate and review. Thanks much you for listening… catch u in a couple spins of this star dusted ol planet of ours.

SFX: wooosh wooosh woosh

Bye!

