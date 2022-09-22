Terrestrials: The Mastermind

Transcript

SY: Imagine you are a liquid creature.

MUSIC + BUBBLES IN

SY: No bones, and you are so pliable, you can literally pour your body through a tiny opening.

SFX: SLURP

VO: You can change colors!

SY: Blue and green and red and yellow, and even metallic!

SFX: Ting

//VO: You can taste... with your skin.

SY: And you have blue blood. And you have three hearts.

SFX: [thump thump, thump thump, thump thump]

SY: And if you're threatened, if you feel scared, you can shoot ink

SFX: fwoooo

VO: Into a silhouette in the shape of you.

SY: So the predator is fooled into believing you're still there.

LU: ha ha

VO: Now, look down at your arms and watch them slowly sprouting into eight.

SY: You are an octopus now.

MUSIC SLURPS OUT

VO: Ok, now is where I make you sing the theme song with me.

SY: Okay.



SONG: Terrestrials, terrestrials, we’re not the worst we’re the… bestrials!

LU: You got it!

SY: I dunno man





VO: Terrestrials is a show where we uncover the strangeness right here on earth, and

sometimes break out into song.

SONG: There’s so much to discover when you dive down deep. Terrestrials, terrestrials, so come on and plunge into the sea, Terrestrials, Terrestrials.

LU: Good voices not required. I am your host Lulu Miller, joined as always by my songbud

ALAN: Hoo hoo!



VO: Alan

ALAN: Hello everybody!

SY: Ha ha

VO: Today we’re joined by special guest Sy Montgomery who is gonna tell us about a devious little octopus who outsmarted his human captors.

LU: Hi, Sy!

SY: Hi Lulu!

LU: Um, what do you…. Do… for a living? what is your job?

SY: Um, im an author and i write about animals.

LU: And what are some of the animals you've written about?

SY: Oh boy…

MUSIC

SY: Gorillas, tarantulas,, garter snakes, wildebeests, hyenas, man-eating tigers. Um, of course I'm a woman, so I knew I was safe,

LU: badumchin

MUSIC OUT + DOLPHIN SFX

LU: Alright. So let’s head out on this octopus journey, where does it all start?

SY: Um… it was likely in 2014

WAVES IN

SY: Deep in the ocean off the coast of New Zealand.

VO: And a little baby octopus is born.

SY: the size of a grain of rice.

LU: in a stretch of ocean called Hawk’s Bay,

MUSIC

SY: He hatched out with hundreds of other octopuses.

LU: And then he began floating away.

LU: Little grain of rice with eight little arms.



LU: Not so great at swimming, very low chance of surviving. Only able to eat whatever little scraps of tiny crustaceans and shrimp happen to come his way.

SY: An octopus actually grows faster than almost any other animal; they could double their size in a matter of days.

SFX: RURRP

LU: So this little guy (RUUURP) is getting bigger (EEERP) and longer (OOOOP) and heavier (UUUURP) and as he did, he started being able to eat

SY: bigger things! Like crabs and fish

LU: How does it catch, how does an octopus catch a crab? There's something so confusing about something so soft being able to catch something so sharp. I always think the crab would win.

SY: Of course you think that.

// MUSIC CHANGE

LU: Sy explained that, like thousands of people who came before me, I was assuming that because an octopus was a kind of creature called a mollusk -- basically a lumpy bug in the same family as slugs and clams, it just couldn’t be all that brainy.

SY: We don't think of clams as very, uh, brainy cause they don't have any,

LU: Ha

LU: But all along, under their their slimy skin, unnoticed by humans, octopuses have had huge brains. Brains so big they spill down into each of their arms and allow them to catch all kinds of things.

SY: Oh, they'll eat fish. Um, they've been known to even eat sharks.

LU: No

SY: Yes.

Lu: Wow

SY: They will eat birds.

LU: What?

SONG: Let's take a break to consider that an octopus can eat a bird. Let’s take a break to consider that an octopus can eat a bird.

SFX: Tweet tweet. Splash. Gulp.

LU: How does an octopus catch a bird?

SY: Well, you’ve got certain birds that float on the ocean. And when they’re doing that they’re little feet are below the water...

LU: Oh no…

SY: And that would be an opportunity for an octopus to reach up and grab them.

LU: And can you take me over home plate there, so they grab ‘em and pull em in the water

SY: They grab them and they wrap them in their arms and…

VO: Hug em… til they

SY: Drown.

LU: Alright.

VO: Moving on. So our little octopus is now a few weeks old and he's getting better and better at hunting. But he also has to quickly master how to hide

MUSIC: LURKY STAB

VO: From the things that wanna eat him.

MUSIC STARTS

VO: Things like sharks and whales and humans and other octopuses,

SY: they will eat each other

LU: So they're cannibals, they'll eat each other?

SY: Yeah.

VO: And

SY: the most dangerous predator to an octopus is a moray eel. Big, long green fish. They have two rows of teeth, another row in their throat.

LU: Ugh.

SFX: BUBBLES

VO: So to hide in that giant clear ocean, our little red octopus can turn a deep purple or white or yellow so that it looks like, like

SY: a piece of coral or a bunch of algae or rock or the sea floor.

VO: And it can also

SY: Turn into spots all of a sudden or stripes, or they can strip just one part of their body. Some octopuses even make themselves look like poisonous sea snakes or poisonous flounders.

VO: They can grow horns

SY: which sometimes can be two inches tall!

LU: Mm

SY: They can even do a display called “passing cloud,” which, you know, how was it cloud… passes over something. It, it, it looks like, you know, a darkness sweeping across the land?

LU: Yeah...

SY: They can make a darkness sweep across their bodies.

LU: What!?

SY: And this confuses fish into believing

LU: huh!

SY: bigger fish is .swimming..

LU: above them?

SY: MAYBE.

LU: That is so clever!

SY: It's really great.

MUSIC OUT

VO: So our little octopus, his days are busy as he’s practicing throwing punches with his arms

<foo foo>

and changing colors and flexing each of his hundreds of suckers, which have grown so strong they can [clack] crack open clam shells ..[.snap!] and every now and then, he conks out to take a nap

SY: They also appear to dream because when they're sleeping, sometimes they change color. The same way. You know, a puppy or kitten might run in its sleep

GENTLE MUSIC IN

SY: or bark or meow in its sleep.

MUSIC

VO: And then one day as he's moving through the world, transforming into eels and clouds sand… something

DARK SOUND IN

VO: attacks him.

SFX: RAWR

VO: It snaps off one of his arms.

SFX: OW

LU: And though he fights back with all seven of the other ones,

SFX: RRRRRR

VO: what ever predator it is manages to gnaw

SFX: RRRRR

VO: pieces out of a bunch of the others.

SY: So this octopus was pretty beat up

SFX: OwwwwwwWW

LULU: But eventually it got away and lay down to rest in a mysterious metal box...

MUSIC A LITTLE OMINOUS

LULU: The owner of that box appears.... after this short break.

-----BREAK HERE-----

VO: We’re back

FISHERMAN SFX: Yo ho, ho ho,,

VO: Picture a lobsterman…in his boat. Bobbing along the water. One morning he’s pulling up lobster traps and what does he find inside but this/our little octopus.

SFX: HUH???

VO: And while he could have sold him... for, like, 30 bucks to a fish market, to someone who wanted to eat him. Instead, he thought he'd bring the octopus to the aquarium. The National Aquarium of New Zealand gladly takes the octopus, plunks him in a tank, gives him the name “Inky,” (Because of the like ink, Inky) And by all accounts… was a huge hit!

SY: He was a total sweetie. Um, he was a super friendly octopus. Everybody knew him. He delighted everybody.

SONG: Well step right up and see our little seven armed squirmy little friend dance the seven legged cancan…. Can can can can can. An amazing little creature, yes, a marvel in our midst, watch him dance his little hearts out with a kick kick, kick kick. Ha!

SY: So they had them in a tank and there was plenty for him to do. He had toys to play with.

VO: He was given a Mr. Potato Head doll, and he would rearrange the eyes and ears, they gave him puzzles, and locks to unlock.

LULU: And you’re saying an Octopus can even take thread and tie a knot?

SY: It can also do what’s harder. And that is untie a knot

LU: woa

SY: Even though they don't have hands and they don't have fingers.

LULU: But perhaps the most amazing feat was that this SEVEN-ARMED OCTOPUS-- or septiptus – was that eventually... He was able to

SY: Grow a new one!

SONG: Watch him play and watch him swim and REGENERATE a missing limb. Come on in all young and old it's quite a sight to behold!

LULU: Month after month Inky lived out his life inside that tank. Changing colors and charming the aquarium keepers by playing with their toys, slowly growing healthier, those suckers regenerating and growing stronger and stronger UNTIL about two years into his captivity



SY: one morning the keepers came in and Inky wasn't there!

MUSIC OUT



SY: And they saw a slime track going from his tank eight feet across the floor, which led to a drain pipe. And this drain pipe was 164 feet long. and it dropped directly into Hawk’s Bay, which is where he came from. So. It looks like Inky went home.

MUSIC IN

LULU: Wow

VO: And no human has ever seen him again.

TV CLIP: IT is time now for the mix. This octopus inky actually made a break for it.

VO: The world freaked out when they heard about Inky’s story.

TV CLIP: Inky the octopus, making a break for it.

TV CLIP: IT’s the shawTANK redemption…



VO: But Sy says the most incredible thing about Inky’s escape

SY: UM

VO: is that it's not incredible.

SY: There are many, many instances of octopuses that have gotten out of their tanks.

VO: The more that Sy researched octopuses, the more she came across tales of amazing escapes. There was the octopus that escaped out of cigar box that was nailed shut. The octopus that leapt out of an ice tray at a fish market and crawled back into the ocean. And in aquariums.

SY: There were so many accounts of octopus as that get out of their tank at night, eat the fish in the neighboring tank and then return to their own tank.

LU: So, so they're really like this isn't, this inky is not FLUKY? Like octopuses are sort of known for being escape artists when, when forced into captivity?

SY: Yes. Yes. And not only that, octopuses will climb out of the ocean!

LULU: really and do what?

SY: Oh, they just kind of walk around on land for a little while, and then they go back in.

LU: Are you serious?

SY: They're looking for food or there there's tons of videos of this. You should see it.

SY: They walk on their legs. Like, do they walk on all eight or,

SY: well, they kind of slime around. I mean, It's not particularly easy and they don't go far, but they will spend time out of the water, looking for new things to eat or escaping predators.

VO: Or, as was recently observed…. grabbing two halves of a coconut, And bringing them together to (CLUCK) hide inside as a kind of coconut fort (CLONK)

VIDEO: DAD!

VO: And as more and more videos of behavior like this have been captured around the world --

VIDEO: Thats a pretty good sized octopus

VO: octopuses making tools or UNLOCKING LOCKS or catching EAGLES…

VIDEO: that’s nature at its best! Ha ha.

VO: videos sometimes filmed by kids just look out at the water.

VIDEO: Woaaaa

VO: Scientists have come together and scratched their fancy scientist chins and largely agreed that they can’t deny it anymore. Octopuses are:

SY: Intelligent.

MUSIC STARTS

It turns out that their intelligence is quite like ours in a way that their bodies are not, and that is surprising and delightful. That somebody who looks so unlike you and has senses so unlike yours…

LU: Can solve such similar problems

SY: That is mind blowing.

MUSIC

VO: And while some people certainly noticed how amazing the octopus was long ago

SY: People in Mo’orea, which is part of Polynesian, were so impressed with octopuses, that they built a church with eight sides just to remind them of how special octopuses were.

VO: Sy thinks that scientists largely missed their intelligence… BECAUSE OF THEIR INTELLIGENCE.

MUSIC



VO: Octopuses were always darting out of our eyesight,fwwooo flashing into whatever color hid them from us, and escaping our tanks when we were able to catch them…. Which made it hard to ever fully see them..

SY: oh yeah.

VO: Oh, and one other reason.

SY: I think that most people who are looking for intelligence like ours, was looking for it and animals that were more like us. So we didn't look in the right place.

MUSIC AND BUBBLES

VO: Before Sy could move onto her next animal, her next book -- she knew she had to do one last thing. She wanted to touch an octopus. She had read an account by a famous scientist who described the feel of the octopuses’ slimy arms as one of the grossest things on Earth, like plunging your hand into a pit of snakes.

Lulu: oof

VO: But she wanted to find out for herself. So one morning, she showed up to the New England Aquarium, and was led to the tank which housed a giant Pacific octopus.

SY: She was bright red…

VO: Five feet long.

SY: And she was hiding in her lair.

VO: An aquarium worker named Scott popped the lid

SY: I saw her eye swivel in its socket and lock on mine. And then she came jetting out of there..

SFX: FWOOO..

VO: And she reached her arms up over the edge of the tank.

SY: And I asked Scott, ‘Can I touch her?’ And he said, ‘Sure.’ And so I plunged my hands and arms into the freezing cold water to meet the octopus. And instantly my flesh was covered with

SFX: SUCKERS

SY: dozens of these soft suckers.

LULU: uuf, kay…

SY: And then…. I began to stroke her head and I noticed that she was beginning to turn white beneath my touch, right where my fingers were.

MUSIC

SY: And I later learned that that is a color of a relaxed octopus

LULU: Hm.

SY: and that she was enjoying that.

LULU: and as she

SY: And then--

LULU: As s you were stroking her and like she was turning white where. Were her ARMS like I'm picturing them just like coiled around your wrists, was it disgusting… were they slithering and wrestling all around?

SY: Well, they were wrestled and they were all rustling around but it was like thousands of, well, not thousands, I guess,

DRUMS START



SY: Under 2000, but, um, 1800 little kisses.

SONG: 1800 little kisses

Everybody!

SONG: keeps going

KIDS JOIN IN THE CHORUS

LULU SINGS ALONG



Alan Goffinski everybody!

HORN

VO: DUN DUN DUN DUN

VO: Huh! What’s that!?

SFX: THE BADGERRRRRS…

MIRA BADGERS: Excuse me, i have a question. Me too. Me three. Me four!

VO: THE BADGERS! LISTENERS! WITH BADGERING QUESTIONS… for the expert.

LULU: OK you ready?

SY: Ready!

EVANGELINE: Hello my named is Evangeline - What is the biggest octopus ever found?

SY: SIX HUNDRED pounds.

LU: Wow!

LEO: Hi Lulu my name is Leo - esque a peuve mange des eux.

LU: huh! Francais!

LEO: Does an octopus eat eggs?

SY: I think it would.

CLARA: My name is Clara. What’s one of the biggest mistakes you’ve ever made? [Loi Sessions mom, lulu has contact]

SY: mmmm… well just last week I was working at the turtle rescue league, i was moving an old turtle, I lifted a turtle, my finger was too close to her mouth, and she bit me.

LU: Ow.

ELLIOT: Hi my name is Elliot: Why do octopuses squirt ink? Is it smelly? And can you write with it?

SY: You can write with it actually! I bet it is smelly to the predators it bothers. It is chemically very complex. And some people actually believe it drugs the predator into thinking it already eat.

LU: so cool.

DALE: Hi my name is Dale. Do the arms move in unison? Or can they move independently of each other?

SY: Yes they can move independently of each other and in fact, if a predator bites off one of your arms,for a while that arm can still go off and do stuff.

MUSIC SHIFTS

LU: woa

SY: It’s almost as though the animal has nine brains! And sometimes it appears the octopus has shy arms and bold arms.

LU: Like they have different personalities.

SY: Yeah, imagine that. What is that like. What is the self like if you have nine brains?

MUSIC OUT

VO: Fabulous questions badgers, Thank you. I’m gonna leave it here to let you ponder that little mindbender.And i’m definitely not gonna tell you about the CLAIMS that octopuses when eaten alive have been said to crawl… out of the throats of the whales, dolphins and occasionally humans [cough] that try to consume them. Im not gonna tell you that cus…im nice

Thank you for listening… catch ya in a couple spins… of this old lumpy old planet of ours.