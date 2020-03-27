Dark Side of the Earth

Transcript

Speaker 1:

Speaker 1:

Speaker 2:

Speaker 3:

Wait, wait [inaudible 00:01:17]--

Speaker 4:

Okay.

Speaker 5:

All right.

Speaker 4:

Okay.

Speaker 5:

All right.

Speaker 4:

You're listening-

Speaker 5:

Listening-

Speaker 4:

To RadioLab

Speaker 6:

Radio lab, from.

Speaker 7:

WNYC.

Speaker 8:

Si?

Speaker 7:

Yeah.

Astronaut:

All right. Howdy.

Speaker 10:

Hi. [inaudible 00:01:49]

Astronaut:

Wow, are you actually in space right now?

Speaker 10:

I am. Let me see if I can prove it to you. Here's a demonstration.

Astronaut:

Oh, (laughs) wow! That's so cool! (laughs)

Speaker 11:

Okay, we believe you. (laughs)

Speaker 2:

This is RadioLab, [inaudible 00:02:07], Robert.

Speaker 12:

That guy that we were just talking to is named Mark van der High, and what he did, is he showed us where he was. He, he tucked his neck down into his chest and spun.

Speaker 2:

Like a space flip.

Speaker 12:

He did a space flip.

Speaker 2:

So we should explain, like, so this is one of the weirder things that has ha-ever happened to us. Um.

Astronaut:

Are you gonna be okay? [inaudible 00:02:28]

Speaker 2:

A couple weeks ago, we actually got to talk to this astronaut, Mark van der High, while he was in the International Space Station. Apparently, each astronaut at the space station can make one request to talk to an earthling of their choice. And ah, for some reason, he chose us.

Astronaut:

[inaudible 00:02:45] It's really exciting to talk to you. I've really enjoyed your program.

Speaker 2:

We actually got initially contacted by NASA, uh, they told us to dial in to Mission Control at a certain time, and we did, and they then connected us to him, 200 miles up, and we could see him on our iPad as he was in space.

Astronaut:

[inaudible 00:03:04]

Speaker 2:

And so we spent, I don't know, like, and hour.

Speaker 12:

An enchanted hour, I'd say.

Speaker 2:

Talking to and asking questions about what is like up there? But mostly looking over his shoulder back at the Earth.

Speaker 12:

He invited us to this little place that they have on the spaceship called the Kepula.

Astronaut:

[inaudible 00:03:19] There's a really big window here. [inaudible 00:03:25] Let's see if I can get you a good view.

Speaker 2:

It's basically a giant room with giant windows looking right down at the earth.

Astronaut:

Straight down. So our best windows are ones that look straight down. So we just passed over the southern edge of Australia.

Speaker 2:

At that time, it was night time in Australia.

Astronaut:

We're already on the night side of the Earth right now.

Speaker 2:

And you could barely see the Earth. It was just this big pool of black.

Speaker 12:

No contours. No edges.

Astronaut:

I'll check to see how long it will be before the sun's shining on the Earth below us. So we can open up one of the shutters, and that horizon that you're seeing out there?

Speaker 2:

He pointed out the window at this band of light that had just appeared in the dark.

Astronaut:

That's the sun coming over the horizon. [inaudible 00:04:08] That's the horizon of the Earth. It's kind of blasted out in this [inaudible 00:04:11]

Speaker 12:

But then, all of a sudden, like a few minutes later-

Astronaut:

Sam [inaudible 00:04:16] changes really fast.

Speaker 2:

The Earth just lit up.

Speaker 12:

All the lights went on.

Speaker 2:

You know, because they were going 17,000 miles an hour, and when you're going that fast, sunrise is basically instantaneous.

Astronaut:

Oh, wait. Look, there's definite [inaudible 00:04:26] here. I don't know if you can see it out there. See it?

Speaker 2:

As we were talking, we zoomed over Australia over the Pacific.

Astronaut:

Yeah we're definitely over North America. In fact, uh, I can't tell what state, but we're in the, uh, mid, mid Rockies right now on the United States.

Speaker 2:

Within just a couple of minutes it felt like, the scenery out his window went from Rocky Mountains to somewhere near New York.

Astronaut:

Due north of New York. Somewhere out there is where you guys are. Um, [crosstalk 00:04:53] we're gonna hit New York City soon I'm sure.

Speaker 2:

Then we were over the Atlantic.

Astronaut:

The fact, see that. The sun's breaking up the ocean there? [inaudible 00:05:00] the ocean is really neat. You can see these patterns of white.

Speaker 2:

He's pointing out all these sort of shimmering patterns on the ocean and these swirling cloud masses. And, uh, as we were sort of screaming across the face of the Earth, you know, we were asking him all these mundane questions like "How do you eat rice in space?" (laughs) And things like that. Well, at a certain point, we, we asked him, like, wh-when you first got up there, what was most surprising to you? And, uh, he started talking about the Earth's atmosphere.

Astronaut:

I think, so, the first impression that I got up here was that it, that, that, big layer of atmosphere is shockingly thin from up here.

Speaker 12:

He says that it's funny to him, now that he's been up there for a while, to understand how close we all are to deep space. That the people who live on Earth are all actually under a very skinny, protective wrapper. It's been described as less thick than the skin of an apple around an apple. All of us, just a few miles from the darkness.

Astronaut:

So it makes this layer of space that we live in seem incredibly thin. The Earth in that chapter was how intensely black the blackness in space is compared to the sun and the Earth. It makes the Earth seem very, very isolated. It's [inaudible 00:06:32] feeling that [inaudible 00:06:35] towards this spot.

Speaker 2:

He says when he looks down at the Earth, and he sees just that thin layer that separates us from space and all the blackness around it. He feels, uh, protective. We just kinda wanted to share that because it was just this weird thing that happened to us, randomly, just a few weeks back.

Speaker 12:

Well, actually, i-i as cool as that was, it's a, it's a, it's an hor d'oeuvres to what another astronaut once told us

Speaker 2:

Yes.

Speaker 12:

Who wasn't a listener.

Speaker 2:

Definitely.

Speaker 12:

He, I don't think he knew [inaudible 00:07:11] I don't think he had the faintest idea who we were. That was in more of an official, formal-

Speaker 2:

Right, right.

Speaker 12:

Sort of thing.

Speaker 2:

So for the rest of this podcast, we're actually gonna play you another astronaut story that we actually ended up taking on stage as part of our In the Dark tour, which was, [crosstalk 00:07:24] 12 y, 2012 I think. Went to about 20 cities. This particular recording, uh, happened in Seattle, I believe.

Speaker 12:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Speaker 2:

And, uh, I don't know. [crosstalk 00:07:36] We should just play it. So here it is.

Speaker 2:

So for our final segment, we were thinking through the show, we thought, you know, "Who would have a really interesting perspective on darkness?"

Speaker 12:

Somebody who works in, in a rich, dark environment. Astronauts, for example.

Speaker 2:

Yeah. So we called up, uh, NASA and talked to an astronaut. We connected our little studio in New York to, uh, their studio in D.C., to, uh, talk to an astronaut, but he was a little late. And, uh, here's the funny thing. When you're on hold with NASA, this is literally what you hear. This has a blast off feel to it. This is amazing.

Speaker 12:

This probably is literally the case. You dial 1-800-NASA, or whatever, and this is the go-to-the-moon music.

Speaker 2:

And, uh-oh. Hello? I hear someone breathing. [inaudible 00:08:38]

2nd Astronaut:

It's probably, I'm breathing. (laughs) Well that's an interesting way to meet.

Speaker 2:

So yeah, this is our guy, uh, Dave Wolf is his name. He's a NASA astronaut.

2nd Astronaut:

I have been since, uh, 1990 over 20 years.

Speaker 2:

He wasn't really sure why we had called him.

2nd Astronaut:

Wh-what's our topic here?

Speaker 2:

So we explained to him that, you know, uh, we're doing this show called In the Dark. We're gonna do it on stage in front of some very nice folks, uh, do you have any stories that relate? And right off the bat, he says.

2nd Astronaut:

You've triggered an interesting darkness story I have.

Speaker 12:

Well that's why we're calling you up.

2nd Astronaut:

Okay. You're, you're taping, you're writing?

Speaker 12:

Yep.

2nd Astronaut:

Darkness is an interesting theme in space. Because there's nowhere where the contrast between light and dark is any more extreme.

Speaker 2:

[inaudible 00:09:24] dozens of space wax, and he says there have been times when he's just sort of out there floating in space next to the craft, and maybe the, uh, the ship tilts a little bit, and the wing blocks the light that's coming from the sun or the moon. And it creates a shadow, and he says the darkness of that shadow-

2nd Astronaut:

Is blacker than any black you thought it could be. Out there in space, the shadow has no light lin it. There's no reflected light from dust in the air, the Earth around you, or clouds.

Speaker 2:

It's just pure, absolute dark.

2nd Astronaut:

And, you can reach into a shadow so deep, so black, that your arm can appear to disappear.

Speaker 12:

Wow.

2nd Astronaut:

Right in front of your face. Your head is in the bright light, and your arm is in this depth of darkness.

Speaker 2:

And it's just gone? Like it's been cut off?

2nd Astronaut:

Yeah.

Speaker 2:

Wow.

2nd Astronaut:

But I do want to tell you, uh, an experience I had in my first space walk. Late '97 I had this experience.

Speaker 2:

Okay.

2nd Astronaut:

It was from a Russian spacecraft. You might remember the Mirror.

Speaker 2:

Yeah, sure.

2nd Astronaut:

Spacecraft.

Speaker 2:

So Dave is up there. He was with two Russian cosmonauts. And he and Anatoli Solovief, they were suited up and getting ready to make their first walk into space, or his first walk.

2nd Astronaut:

And we get all the preparations to get the suits ready, and we're in the airlock, and-

Speaker 2:

The door opened, and they floated out.

2nd Astronaut:

We took our tethers on outside.

Speaker 2:

And he and Anatoli gently float to the work site.

2nd Astronaut:

And it was dark out, and dark up in space means you're on the night side of the Earth, in the shadow of the Earth, and there were no external lights on this spacecraft. This was really, really dark. We were over the ocean, and at night, that basically means you don't see the Earth.

Speaker 2:

You don't see it at all?

2nd Astronaut:

Not at all. When it's, uh, a moonless night, you don't see the Earth. In fact, all it might look like to you is the absence of stars.

Speaker 2:

Now I want you to imagine this with me. He's up there in this darkness, and the Earth, with all of us on it somewhere far, far below him, but he can't see it. And all the while, and this is really important for what happens next, he is shooting through space. He's rocketing across the dark shadow of the Earth at five miles a second. That is 16 times the speed that we're all moving right now, because we are on the Earth. But he says, at that moment, he didn't feel any of that. It just felt like he was suspended in this cocoon of black.

2nd Astronaut:

Floating gently.

Speaker 2:

He thought, fine.

2nd Astronaut:

No problem.

Speaker 2:

This is kind of peaceful.

2nd Astronaut:

'Cause it was just me and the spacecraft and blackness. And suddenly, this blazing bright-

Speaker 2:

Blasting from below.

Speaker 12:

What was it?

Speaker 2:

It was the sunrise, you know, because he and the ship are moving so quickly that the sunrise, which normally happens here on Earth very slowly, calmly. That speed up there? The sun comes screaming from the eastern edge of the Earth straight across the Earth, lights up everything in seconds.

2nd Astronaut:

And the Earth lights up below me. Suddenly, I can look down 200 miles and see that we're moving at five miles per second.

Speaker 2:

Oceans whoosh. Clouds whoosh. Deserts whoosh. And he's like daaa-

2nd Astronaut:

And I clutched onto these hand rails, like there's no tomorrow, white-knuckled in my spacesuit gloves, because I suddenly had this enormous sense of height and speed.

Speaker 2:

He says it was sort of like if you were just standing comfortable on the ground, and, and, and then some-someone just flips on the lights, and suddenly, and you realize, actually I'm not on the ground, I'm on a 400,000-foot ladder. (laughs) Crazier still in that sunrise moment-

2nd Astronaut:

The temperature al-also increases by upwards of 400 degrees.

Speaker 12:

I-I-in the moment?

2nd Astronaut:

In the moment.

Speaker 12:

Really?

Speaker 2:

This is the most extreme thing I've ever heard.

Speaker 12:

Are you air-conditioned, or whatever? Are you?

2nd Astronaut:

You are. You're totally dependent on that spacesuit. But the colors, what you're seeing on that Earth, is so spectacular that-the greens and blues and the delicate pastel-like colors and the contrast of brights, uh, are just, uh, aren't present in anything I've ever seen other than up in space.

Speaker 2:

Dave and his Russian buddy, Anatoli, they're out there for hours doing repairs on the ship, so they are, because of their speed, they're going in and out and in and out of these days and nights.

2nd Astronaut:

So it's 90 minutes of a light-dark cycle. So you have, uh, 16 nights and 16 days for every Earth day.

Speaker 2:

Which means as they're working, this change is happening over and over and over every 45 minutes, they go from blazing light to quiet dark. Blazing light, to darkness.

2nd Astronaut:

You can get lost. You get stories of people doing spacewalks that lost their orientation or feel like they're falling.

Speaker 2:

So he says the only thing to do in that circumstance is just to focus on your job. Look straight ahead. Only at the screw. Only at the screw.

2nd Astronaut:

"Don't look down" is kind of the, it's, it's real in this business. (laughs)

Speaker 2:

So, we would have been perfectly happy to, uh, end the story right here, 'cause Dave and Anatoli finished the repairs, job well done, they get ready to come back into the spacecraft, but we cannot not tell you what happens next.

2nd Astronaut:

Yeah, this [inaudible 00:15:36] with a very different kind of darkness.

Speaker 2:

Yeah. We'll continue with that story right after the break.

Speaker 1:

Speaker 2:

This is RadioLab. Let's continue now with our story from astronaut Dave Wolf that we performed live as part of our In the Dark tour in front of an audience of about 2,500 people. Uh, where we left off, Dave and his, uh, cosmonaut friend, Anatoli, they had just been out in space doing a spacewalk, repairing the, uh, International Space Station, and they're about to come back in.

Speaker 2:

So the two of them pull themselves by their tethers to come back into the airlock, to go back in.

2nd Astronaut:

But when it was time to come back in-

Speaker 2:

They couldn't get back in!

Speaker 12:

You were locked out of your spaceship?

2nd Astronaut:

You could call it locked out. We, we were trapped outside, yes.

Speaker 2:

Essentially, their airlock was busted. They couldn't repressurize it, and if you can't get it at the right pressure, you can't reenter.

2nd Astronaut:

And we worked on it for four or five hours, and ran our our resources and-

Speaker 2:

Wait a second. Ran out of-

2nd Astronaut:

Oh yeah.

Speaker 2:

Of like oxygen or what?

2nd Astronaut:

We got plenty of oxygen it turns out, but what you run out of first is your carbon dioxide scrubbing unit that takes the CO2 out of your suit. And now the problem with this one is usually in a space accident, you figure it'll only hurt for a moment. But when you die of CO2 intoxication, that drags out. That's not, that's uh, that's a miserable way to go.

Speaker 12:

What does he mean? Did you, uh.

Speaker 2:

I looked it up. What happens is first you get a headache. And then, your muscles start to twitch. Eventually, your heart beat starts to accelerate faster, faster, faster, you go into convulsions, and then, you die.

2nd Astronaut:

Luckily, the life support system has an extra cartridge. That gave us an extra six or so hours. We used all that, and, uh, trying to fix the hatch, and we couldn't get it to hold air, and, uh, we were done.

Speaker 2:

Did you know you were done? I mean, you were-

2nd Astronaut:

Yeah, yeah. Pretty much. (laughs) And-

Speaker 12:

You mean done, like, in over.

2nd Astronaut:

Yeah, yeah, no more ideas. (laughs)

Speaker 2:

Done, like, in dead? So, they decided, okay, we gotta do something, last-ditch maneuver. If we can't get our usual airlock to work, maybe we can make a new one. Because, see, on the Mirror space station, it's this big cylinder with these rectangular modules that jut out, and one of those modules is the airlock. But there are these adjacent ones which are normally just, uh, living quarters. They thought, well if we can't get our usual airlock to pressurize at the right, you know, pressure, maybe we can go to the next one over and, uh, try and pressurize it.

2nd Astronaut:

Essentially treating that next module in as a airlock, and we opened the hatch into that next module, and in order to go into it, we had to disconnect our umblicals. 'Cause you can't close the hatch over your umbilical, right? And the umbilical was providing our cooling to our suits, so as soon as we disconnected, well that gives you maybe five, eight minutes at max-

Speaker 2:

Before you, before you what?

2nd Astronaut:

I don't wanna talk about it. It's so bad.

Speaker 12:

Did you, did you look that up?

Speaker 2:

Yeah, I looked this one up too. Um, essentially what happens is you boil inside your spacesuit.

2nd Astronaut:

In a very ugly way.

Speaker 2:

So, Dave and Anatoli think, okay, they've gotta get through this tiny hatch into this room, and they've gotta do it fast, but they also know-

2nd Astronaut:

If you struggle hard and go too fast, you won't get much time at all in that suit before that heat builds up on you.

Speaker 2:

So he thinks, okay, hurry, hurry, but slowly, slowly.

2nd Astronaut:

What I did not anticipate was as soon as we disconnected our umbilicals that that visor would fog up, and we'd now, be, have to feel your way.

Speaker 12:

You're blind?

2nd Astronaut:

Yeah. You can spit and kind of get a little area through the fog, so I'm in the airlock trying to make my way into the next section, and I was crawling along the wall, moving into the next section, and, uh, I spit on my visor, you know, to make a little hole to look through and get a hint, and it was an area I had been sleeping in some weeks before, and I had left a picture of my family, taped with Scotch tape on the wall. And I spit on the visor, and I, my helmet light went there, and there was this picture of my family. Right here in this moment, as I was scooting across the wall in what was likely my last minutes. So this is how it's gonna end. So this is it. And [inaudible 00:21:55] it's so strange there they are. And I look back at that and I shudder.

Speaker 2:

Of course, Dave and his partner made it back into the space station. Barely.

2nd Astronaut:

But it didn't strike me, really, until months later on Earth, uh, how, how, close I had been, and what a strange, uh, situation, this-

Speaker 12:

This Russian guy must be your best friend, like, like, he- [inaudible 00:22:32] You probably call each other and say, like 20 years later you go, uh.

2nd Astronaut:

Well not many people have been through anything like that together, and, and are there to talk about it. And you just reminded me of something-

Speaker 2:

So we're gonna leave you with one last story from Dave. He's kind of the story sheet. Um, this is, uh, from that same stay in space, involves the same friend, Anatoli. They were out there doing some work on the ship, you know, floating in space again, and then, uh, mission control radios in, tells them to pause for a while.

2nd Astronaut:

We had a period where we had to wait through the night to go on with our work, so he says, "Look, David," you know, all in Russian, of course, "I wanted to show you something." And we hooked our tethers on, pushed ourselves about six feet away, we on-we had about six feet of tether. So our eyes couldn't see anything but out in space, and I, I, I turned my air conditioner down a little so it was kind of warm, and I was floating in this spacesuit, just looking out into the blackness of space, and I felt like I didn't have a spacesuit on. It was so comfortable. The air temperature was just right. I felt like I was just out in the universe, in the start. I couldn't see anything but stars. All around me, I couldn't feel anything. Outside a spacecraft going five miles per second out in the universe.

Speaker 2:

Is that what he wanted to show you?

2nd Astronaut:

Yeah. I think so.

Speaker 12:

This is his rocking chair on the front porch thing.

2nd Astronaut:

Uh, a hammock almost. He didn't want to talk, he said, "Let's just be quiet. Turn your helmet light off so you don't get any reflected light. Just, uh, uh, relax. [inaudible 00:24:29] Relax. Relax. Relax. Relax. Relax."

Speaker 12:

Now, had you been there in the theater, this is the moment where we gave everybody a little pinpoint of light. A little hand-carried star that they could put over their heads and wave together.

Speaker 2:

It was like this canopy of stars.

Speaker 12:

Yeah.

Speaker 2:

A special thanks to the musicians that were here playing with us on stage. [inaudible 00:25:46] and Jason Soda. And, uh, that's it for now. I'm Jad Abumrad.

Speaker 12:

I'm Robert Krulwich.

Speaker 2:

Thanks for listening.

Speaker 14:

This is Valerie calling from Washington, D.C. RadioLab was created by Jad Abumrad and is produced by Soren Wheeler. Dylan Keefe is our director of sound design. Maria Matesarpedia is our managing director. Our staffing clues, Simon Adler, Maggie Bartolemeo, Becca Bressler, Rachel Cusick, David Gebel, Bethel Hobte, Tracie Hunte, Matt Kealty, Robert Crovitch, Annie McEwan, Latif Nasser, Melissa O'Donnell, Arianne Wack, Pat Walters, and Marley Webster. With help from Amanda Aronchick, Shima Oliaee, Jake Arlow, and Reed Cayman. Our fact checker is Michelle Harris.

Speaker 1:

