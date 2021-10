Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Conley Hennigan wears a holstered banana with "glock" written on it, during a rally in support of open carry gun laws at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 26, 2015, in Austin, Texas.

( Eric Gay / AP Photo )