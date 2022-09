Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A picture depicting the Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin holding a child is seen among debris at a classroom at Mykhailo-Kotsyubynske's lyceum, which was bombed by Russian forces on March 4th.

( Emilio Morenatti / AP Photo )