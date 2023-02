Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Actor Clark Gable, left, producer David O. Selznick, center, and MGM studio head Louis B. Mayer sign contracts for the movie production of "Gone With the Wind" in Los Angeles, Ca., Aug. 26, 1938.

( ASSOCIATED PRESS / Associated Press )