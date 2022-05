Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Scores of sheep flock together and head in the same direction after they are spooked by a nearby crop-dusting helicopter at a farm on Sauvies Island in Portland, Ore., Friday, June 18, 2010.

( Don Ryan / AP Photo )