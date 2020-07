Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Dutch King Willem-Alexander tours the "Contagious!" exhibit at Rijksmuseum Boerhave in Leiden, Netherlands. The opening of the exhibit on contagious disease was delayed due to the global pandemic.

( Peter Dejong, Pool / AP Images )