Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A woman holding an American flag attends a "stop the steal" rally at the Georgia State Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Atlanta.

( Brynn Anderson / AP Photo )