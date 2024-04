Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

With the gambling websites DraftKings and MGM Resorts adorn the Green Monster scoreboard in left field as Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers (11) warms up before a baseball game at Fenway Park.

( Charles Krupa / AP Photo )