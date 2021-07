Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Afghan television star Sabar Sahar (R) reads out a letter as she plays a princess with the ladies-in-waiting in a rendition of Shakespeare's 'Love's Labour's Lost' in Kabul

( SHAH MARA / AFP/Getty Images )