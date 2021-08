Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Lorena Bobbitt wipes tears as she listens to John Bobbitt testify about her abortion and sex life during the sixth day of her trial in Manassas, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 1994.

( J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE / AP Images )