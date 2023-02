Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Actors lay flowers on a sculpture of the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, marking the Day of Dostoyevsky, next to the house where the writer lived, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

( Dmitri Lovetsky / AP Photo )