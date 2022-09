Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Prison artwork created by Adnan Syed sits near family photos in the home of his mother, Shamim Syed, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014, in Baltimore.

( Patrick Semansky / AP Photo )