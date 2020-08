Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Pres. Donald Trump joins VP Mike Pence on stage after Pence spoke on the third day of the RNC at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wed., Aug. 26, 2020.

( Andrew Harnik / AP Photo )