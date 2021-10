Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Robyn VanWagenen and her son Kayden, 9, look on during a Second Amendment rally at the Utah State Capitol Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

( Rick Bowmer / AP Photo )