Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

In this Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014 file photo, visitors take pictures of models representing Flores, human and Neanderthal women in the "Musee des Confluences", a museum in Lyon, France.

( Laurent Cipriani / AP Photo )