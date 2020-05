Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Nelda Mercado of New York grieves as her murdered son, Master Sgt. Pedro Mercado, is buried at Arlington National Cemetery just outside of Washington in Arlington, Va., Thursday, July 22, 2010.

( J. Scott Applewhite / AP Images )