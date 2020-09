Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

The public inauguration of Rutherford B. Hayes takes place in front of the U.S. Capitol on the East Portico in Washington, D.C., on March 5, 1877.

( ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP Images )